CHICAGO — Fallen Chicago police Officer Areanah Preston was honored during Saturday’s graduation at Loyola University.

She was supposed to graduate but her mother accepted her Master’s of Jurisprudence instead after she was shot and killed outside her home last week after finishing a shift.

Family members held a photo of Preston, 24, as they received a standing ovation.

Police said she was shot during a robbery outside her Avalon Park home near 81st and Blackstone.

Prosecutors charged three young men and a 16-year-old boy with murder.

Preston earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University and joined CPD three years ago.

Those who knew her said she was looking forward to a long career in law enforcement.