CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was killed one year ago will be remembered Sunday morning.

Officer Ella French was shot and killed in a struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop in West Englewood in August of 2021. Her partner suffered serious injuries.

Two brothers are facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with her death.

French will be honored for her sacrifice on Sunday when her police badge is retired and enshrined into the superintendent’s honored star case during a ceremony.