CHICAGO — An ex-employee at The Art Institute of Chicago received a three year prison sentence for embezzlement.

Michael Maurello, who was a payroll manager at The Art Institute of Chicago, allegedly misappropriated more than $2 million in funds between 2007 and 2020.

He reportedly falsified payments to workers and sent money into his personal bank accounts.

Maurello pleaded guilty and apologized in court on Thursday. He was given three years of supervised release and will have to pay the funds back.