CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was found shot to death inside a tow truck on the city’s West Side.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 3000 block of West Fifth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jack Jacobsen with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso sitting inside of the tow truck.

According to police, Jacobsen was pronounced dead on the scene. A handgun was recovered next to the victim. A source said it appears there was some kind of altercation because two different kinds of shell casings were found.

According to his attorney Thomas Glasgow, Jacobsen was a former Navy service member. A baby shower was planned for Saturday to celebrate his first child — and he was expected to get married soon.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for Jacobsen’s memorial costs and for his family.