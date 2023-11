CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces a murder charge after allegedly beating a 53-year-old man this past summer on the Magnificent Mile.

According to police, 49-year-old Henry Graham, of Evanston is linked to the June 29 in the 600 block of N. Michigan Ave.

The male victim later died from his injuries, police added.

Graham was due in court on Wednesday.

No booking photo was made available by police.