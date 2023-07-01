CHICAGO — An Evanston man is charged after a 69-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Little India neighborhood on May 12.

According to police, 33-yearold Brandon Sanders is facing three felony charges of first-degree murder, residential burglary and forcible murder.

Police reports state that Sanders was arrested in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue and was identified as the man who on May 12 fatally stabbed a 69-year-old man.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

Sanders was placed into custody and charged accordingly.