***Graphic Content Warning: WGN News would like to warn viewers and readers that some details in this story recall an instance of violent sexual assault and may be hard to process.***

CHICAGO — An Englewood woman said she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers were called to the 7300 block of South May Street around 11:15 a.m., where a 26-year-old woman told them she was sexually assaulted by a male who also stole her cellphone.

Police said the victim told them she was standing on the front porch of her residence when the unknown male offender approached.

“This guy came over to me, or whatever, and he asked me if he could use the bathroom,” the woman told WGN News, who’s identity we are keeping anonymous to help protect her safety.

The male then put his arm around the victim’s neck and pushed her inside of her residence, where he sexually assaulted her and took her cellphone.

“He choked me and drug me in my house,” said the woman. “He raped me. He told me if I wanted to survive, that I would give him all of my money … and that this was his job.”

She said the suspect also had a gun and threatened to shoot her while he recorded the assault on his phone.

The woman described the male as being light-skinned, around 5-foot-6-inches tall and of medium, muscular build.

“He said that he was either going to take my stuff or he was going to make me prostitute for him,” the woman said.

She said the male was in her house for what felt like 30-40 minutes and the experience was horrific, but wants to use it as a means to remind other women to always be on guard.

“It could have happened to someone’s grandma or even someone younger than me,” the woman said.

After the sexual assault, the woman said the suspect dragged her into her bathroom where he told her to stay, otherwise he would shoot her.

“I stayed in the house for a few minutes because he was recording me,” the woman said. “I Didn’t know if he was on a live or anything or if other guys were going to come.”

After the male appeared to leave, the woman said she escaped to a neighbor, who called police.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police have no one in custody.