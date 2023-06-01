CHICAGO — A Englewood man could face up to 100 years in prison for reportedly attempting to murder for shooting at Chicago police officers who responded to an emergency call in 2020.

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, a Cook County jury found Latrell Allen, 23, of Chicago, guilty of two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a peace officer.

“I am pleased with the jury’s decision,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I remain committed to working with law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois and help keep officers safe as they protect our communities.”

In 2020, Chicago Police officers responded to a 911 call of a man in Moran Park with a gun and saw Allen near the park wearing clothing matching the description given by the caller.

Allen fled from the officers, and they chased him into an alley where he opened fire on them. Bullets ricocheted around the officers, but they were not hit.

The investigation uncovered that Allen fired at least eight shots at the officers.

Allen faces a sentence of between 40 and 100 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 10.