CHICAGO — A liquor store employee was shot during an armed robbery spree on the city’s North Side Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at a liquor store in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue around 10:25 p.m. The man relayed to officers that he was working when two unidentified men wearing masks entered the liquor store and shot him after they saw him.

The individuals fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

Ten other armed robberies were reported in the Chicagoland area Friday. Police said the men are exiting a black Nissan ultima, armed with handguns and demanding property.

A dozen armed robberies were also reported on the Southwest side Thanksgiving Day. In those incidents, the suspects were reported driving a Toyota or Hyundai.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.