Elementary school hit by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are looking for the suspects who opened fire near an elementary school in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at McDade Classical Elementary School, located at 8801 S. Indiana Avenue, shortly after the bell rang. Police said multiple bullets struck the school’s cafeteria windows and a home nearby were also hit.

The shots came from a black Nissan Altima that was traveling southbound.

The school went into a soft lockdown. No one is in custody.

No one was injured.

This incident follows a shooting Tuesday where a student and secretary guard were both shot.