CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly woman was hit as she was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as she was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While she was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck the woman.

Police said the woman is facing life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Police described the ford pickup truck with possible silver-colored lower trim, having a ladder rack, chrome/silver-colored running boards, Bull Bars/grille guard (a heavy-duty black colored metal front grille protector) in the front of the vehicle, also having a large

possible, white-colored circular sticker/emblem on the tailgate on the passenger side of

the vehicle.

If seen, notify the police. This incident is actively being investigated.