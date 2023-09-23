CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an elderly man died after a shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Family members identified the victim as 86-year-old Charles Hobson and say he was a pillar in his South Side community.

“He was retired, he was living his best life,” Kimberly Hobson-Gary, a daughter-in-law of the victim, said.

Family and friends rushed to the 8100 block of South Throop on Saturday morning after getting word that Hobson had been shot while coming out of his home to get his cell phone from his car.

Family members say Hobson, who was a former entrepreneur and a long-time Auburn Gresham resident, was well-loved in the community.

“He was first and foremost a man of god and he belonged to St. Mark United Methodist Church. He was a community man,” Hobson-Gary said.

A neighbor in the area told WGN TV News that the suspects stole Hobson’s car, but later returned to the alley behind the house, where they then ran from police.

“To see this happen to someone that is so beloved and has been here for so long and has been so committed to the community on the South Side of Chicago, it’s just devastating,” Hobson-Gary said.

Neighbors say they are shocked to hear about the tragic death of someone who was so committed to the community.

“When my husband passed he was the first person that came to my house and he was by our side from day one,” Kimberly Buford, a longtime Auburn Gresham resident, said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting and an investigation is underway.

Those with information that could help officers can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.