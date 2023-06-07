CHICAGO — Community activists are making efforts to prevent an expected “teen takeover” Wednesday at North Avenue Beach.

A press conference held Wednesday morning announced the success of the “Parents For Chicago” communication line. The line was introduced in mid-April by Activist Early Walker, and there has been a lot of collaboration with the Chicago Police Department and parents across the city.

The service allows parents to receive messages about gatherings their children may be attending and to help prevent their kids from getting involved in those events to begin with.

Thousands of parents have already signed up, sharing hundreds of messages and information that thwarted at least three planned “takeovers” over Memorial Day weekend.

Another “takeover” is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday because it is the last day of school for Chicago Public School students.

The idea is not to tell kids they can’t come, but rather to come and be safe. There will be volunteers and police officers at North Avenue Beach to ensure that happens.

Anyone interest in signing up for the text alerts can text “Chicago Kids” to 2-1-0-0-0.