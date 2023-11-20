CHICAGO — The Ed Burke trial continues Monday with a focus on the Field Museum.

The prosecution is expected to call witnesses to show that Burke allegedly attempted to “shake down” the museum for a personal favor surrounding his goddaughter.

The former Chicago alderman is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion and one of the four alleged schemes involved the Field Museum.

Burke allegedly wanted his goddaughter to be considered for an internship at the museum and she did not get the position.

Afterward, prosecutors allege an irate Burke threatened to use his influence to block the museum’s plan for a ticket fee increase.

Even though the increase would have gone through the park district and not the city council, prosecutors said his clout essentially gave him the broad veto power over financial issues.

Burke’s attorneys argued that “it’s not a crime to be angry” as jurors are expected to hear Burke on tape “read the riot act” to Field Museum employees.

His attorneys also argue that Burke never proposed any sort of “quid pro quo” deal that would have tied the fee increase to the internship.

Audio recordings are expected to play a big factor in Monday’s testimony.

After the lunch break, prosecutors said they plan to move on to the next of the alleged schemes — the Burger King episode. Burke is accused of extorting the owners of a Burger King in his ward.

Burke and his two co-defendants pleaded not guilty in the trial that started last week.