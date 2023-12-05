CHICAGO — The alleged “shakedown” of a Southwest Side Burger King owner is again the focus of Ed Burke’s federal trial on Tuesday.

The son of a fast food tycoon, who owns hundreds of Burger King restaurants, testified Tuesday about the controversy surrounding just one of them — saying he thought it was “a little unusual” that a public official was pitching his private business.

Zohaib Dhanani oversaw some Chicago Burger King stores for the Dhanani Group. One of them was located in the ward of former Ald. Ed Burke, near 40th and Pulaski.

In 2017, the restaurant was set to undergo renovations, but ran into problems with Burke’s office — which needed to give its approval to the construction and driveway permits.

Prosecutors believe Burke held up the needed driveway permits as a way to pressure the Dhanani Group to hire his law firm.

In a phone call recorded by the FBI, Burke mentioned to Dhanani that he wants to get the family’s tax business.

Burke’s defense attorneys argued that the alderman’s private law firm was perfectly legal and the permitting process was simply “being thorough.”

Burke and his two co-defendants pleaded not guilty.