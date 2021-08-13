East Garfield Park shooting leaves two men injured

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday afternoon left two men in injured, according to police.

Police said two 36-year-old men were on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Polk Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

One of the men was struck to the upper left chest and side and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The other man was struck to the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.