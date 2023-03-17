CHICAGO — A driver is wanted by police after a woman was critically injured in a South Side hit-and-run Thursday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of South East End on the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said the woman was crossing the street when a 2013-2016 Chevy Malibu, possibly gray with right side front end, hood and windshield damage, struck her.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The Malibu was last seen traveling westbound on 79th Street toward Stony Island Avenue. It is missing a right side mirror and has a long dark mark on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call police at 312-745-4521.