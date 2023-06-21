CHICAGO — The man who was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash that sent four people heading to a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, has been charged with four felony counts of failure to report accident and injury, four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving and bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, and three citations — one for failure to reduce speed, one for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and one for expiration of registration.

Police said Garcia was arrested around 6:26 p.m. Tuesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway after being identified as the offender who — minutes earlier — was driving in the 300 block of 35th Street near Guaranteed Rate Field and struck four pedestrians before fleeing the scene and crashing on the Dan Ryan.

According to police, Garcia was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Wednesday evening, Jerome Janczy — son of Chuck Janczy, the victim flipped up through the sun roof of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run outside of Guaranteed Rate Field — recollected the moment he heard about his dad being involved in the crash.

“When I heard the news this morning, my heart just sunk,” Janczy said. “The whole thing is just straight out of Grand Theft Auto.”

Janczy is currently miles away on the West Coast, but he said he is on total disbelief that his father was involved in a hit-and-run crash in such a bizarre way.

“He says the lady gave him the go-ahead to cross, and out of nowhere, comes this car,” Janczy said. “My dad’s hit, falls face forward through the sun roof and is suddenly in a car chase.”

According to CPD, three victims were left injured as that car sped off from the scene, shortly before crashing on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street.

Considering Janczy’s father was flung over a moving vehicle, he said it’s remarkable that his injuries weren’t worse.

“My dad at this point is in stable condition,” Janczy said. “He’s actually able to speak. My whole family has just cried because of the circumstances, [it’s] a miracle.”