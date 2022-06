CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is expected to be OK after being injured Thursday night during a traffic stop in Humboldt Park.

The driver is in custody.

According to police, just after 8 p.m., the driver struck the officer in the 1000 block of N. Ridgeway.

The officer, who suffered an arm injury, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No additional information was made available by police.