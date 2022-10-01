CHICAGO — A driver was taken into custody after attempting to elude a marked Chicago Police Department vehicle, leading to a car crash that seriously injured two and killed another Saturday.

Police said a CPD unit was trying to curb a Honda Genesis around 11:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Madison Avenue, but the driver continued driving and hit a Honda Civic, which then hit a parked Chevy Impala. This caused a domino effect where several parked, unoccupied cars were hit due to the forward momentum of the Honda Genesis at impact.

Three people were taken to Stroger Hospital from the crash scene. One man, 29, was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition. A woman, 27, was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical, but stable condition. The driver of the Genesis, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition before being taken into custody by police.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, one person was pronounced dead from an accident that happened at the intersection of W Madison Ave and N Hamlin Ave around 3:20 p.m., but it is unclear who was pronounced dead at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

