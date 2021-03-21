Driver cited in Englewood crash that killed 5-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a 5-year-old boy while standing on an Englewood sidewalk has been cited.

The driver, who police did not identify, was cited for failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Kawantis Robinson was on a sidewalk with his mother and a sibling around 11 p.m. Friday when an SUV ran off the road, hit an electrical box and hit the 5-year-old in the 600 block of W. Marquette.

The car came to a stop when it plowed into an apartment building nearby. First responders took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV and female passenger were both treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.