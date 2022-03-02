Driver arrested in Edison Park hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer

CHICAGO — Police have arrested the alleged driver involved in a January hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old retiree in Edison Park.

Chicago police confirmed to WGN News that the unidentified driver turned himself in. No further information was made available.

Authorities said the fatal collision happened around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when a Jeep traveling westbound hit a man as he tried to cross the road.

According to authorities, the driver of the Jeep almost immediately fled the scene.

The 57-year-old, identified as a retired Chicago police officer, Richard Haljea, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said charges are pending.