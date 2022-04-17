CHICAGO — A woman is in custody after police say she struck a bicyclist and then tried to leave the scene on Chicago’s West Side.

Around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers say the male cyclist was riding west on Madison near Aberdeen when the 30-year-old driver of a silver sedan struck him with her vehicle.

According to police, several pedestrians thwarted the driver’s attempts to flee the scene. Once authorities arrived, officers detained the woman.

The woman is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

First responders transported the cyclist to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending.