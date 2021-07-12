Double shooting at Dolton bowling alley leaves 3 injured, 1 in critical condition

DOLTON, Ill. — Two separate shooting incidents at a Dolton bowling alley left three people injured with one person currently in critical condition, according to village officials.

A private party was being held at the bowling alley near the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Sibley Boulevard when an altercation broke out outside of the venue at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

A car drove by the venue, firing shots at another vehicle. A 52-year-old man was struck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While police were on the scene talking with witnesses, another shooting happened behind the bowling alley, leaving two people injured, one of whom is confirmed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Dolton police said multiple agencies are working the case, looking to figure out the motive behind the shootings.

No arrests have been made in the case thus far, and police said they are searching for a silver or green Chrysler vehicle suspected to have been involved.

