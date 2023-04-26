CHICAGO — A man has been charged in a 2021 shooting that led to a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s North Side.

Ollonzo Wilson, 38 of Dolton, has been charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and failure to report an accident/death.

According to police, Wilson was arrested Monday after being identified as the person responsible for a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 3, 2021 in the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said Wilson discharged a firearm before fleeing at a high-rate of speed and caused the crash that killed 37-year-old Janelle Gardiner and injured a 27-year-old man.

Wilson is expected in bond court Wednesday.

