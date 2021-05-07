Dog stolen in Arlington Heights pet store burglary

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police in Arlington Heights are investigating a burglary in which a Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen from a pet store last month.

Police said the incident occurred at Pocket Puppies at 1457 E. Palatine Road in April 2021 during nighttime hours, when two unknown men forced entry into the store and stole a Yorkshire Terrier puppy.

The corresponding microchip for the stolen puppy is #900217000115164. Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the puppy is asked to contact Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.