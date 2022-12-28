CHICAGO — Bebe, the dog who was stabbed multiple times during an attack earlier this week, is out of the vet and reunited with his owners.

The Macias family came to the vet Wednesday afternoon, happy and relieved to hold their pet once again.

On Monday, a 15-year-old girl took Bebe out for a walk in Chicago when a woman came at them with a knife.

The 12-year-old chihuahua was in bad shape.

But with help from the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, Bebe got the emergency care he needed.

The woman who attacked the dog, Jeannette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road.

Olivo is due back in court next week.