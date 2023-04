CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was attacked by a dog in South Chicago Monday afternoon.

Police said that two on-duty officers were at the location of 3800 South Luella Avenue when a dog exited a side door of the residence and lunged at one of the officers.

According to police reports an officer then discharged their weapon, striking the dog.

The officer sustained a laceration to the head and the dog is listed in good condition.

There is no other information at this time.