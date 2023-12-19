CHICAGO — The man accused of strangling 15-year-old Amarise Parker allegedly searched the death penalty and how to explain the incident, court documents reveal.

Parker, who was reported missing, was found dead in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue on the evening of Dec. 12.

Parker had a history of running away from home, according to her mother Yahanna Clark.

Amarise Parker, 15

Two days before the murder, documents reveal Parker escaped from the residence of 24-year-old Joshua Williams while he was in the restroom. Clark and documents state Williams and Parker were in a relationship.

She returned to his residence, in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, the next evening and a neighbor heard arguing that night into the early morning, documents state.

Just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, Williams called his cousin and a friend indicating Parker was in distress, according to documents. The cousin called 911 and paramedics arrived to the scene.

Parker’s body was found in Williams’ residence and authorities discovered a necklace located in her throat, documents state. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was questioned by police on Dec. 13 and released. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Parker’s death to be a homicide by strangulation.

A search warrant was executed on Williams’ phone and allegedly uncovered some grisly searches.

Authorities allege Williams had over 50 Google searches related to the following.

Strangulation

Parker’s name

The death penalty

Murder

How to explain an asphyxiation death

The penalty for murder and overdosing on medication

Various “inculpatory” searches

Williams had an active warrant for strangulation from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was charged with first-degree murder and being a fugitive from justice. Williams was denied release in a pre-trial hearing Tuesday. His next court date is on Jan 10.

Parker was a sophomore at CICS Longwood High School, who loved music and cosmetology.