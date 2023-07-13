WHEATON, Ill. — A Glen Ellyn woman is facing felony charges for animal cruelty after 47 animals were found dead or malnourished on her property on June 27.

April Elliot, 60, was charged with a felony of aggravated animal cruelty Tuesday. She was already facing 132 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of owner’s duties.

According to court documents, on June 27, the DuPage County Animal Services searched her home and found multiple large dogs lying on the ground outside and in dog cages stacked on top of one another with four to five dogs in each cage.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 33 live dogs, nine deceased dogs, four deceased chinchillas and one deceased rabbit.

It is alleged that the animals were living in inhumane conditions that caused them to suffer. The felony complaint states that from June 15 to July 11, Elliot failed to provide veterinary treatment to a companion animal.

Court documents state that an adult male husky mix dog, “Flounder,” was found severely malnourished, causing him to suffer serious injuries that led to death.

Elliott told officers she was testing and curing diseases on the animals, and that she does not believe in western medicine.

After the judge ordered Elliot’s rights be forfeited, the thirty-two live dogs are now in the care of DuPage Animal Services and will be available for adoption once they have recovered.

The University of Illinois Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is conducting necropsies on the dead dogs.

The court ordered for clean-up efforts to begin in the home, disposing garbage, debris and hazardous materials.

A status hearing on those efforts is scheduled for August 4, 2023.

Elliot appeared in court Thursday and was taken into custody.