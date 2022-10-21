CHICAGO — A daughter allegedly killed her 87-year-old mother inside a senior living apartment following a dispute over social security disability payments, court documents show.

Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Douglas neighborhood.

Mae Brown, 87, was found dead in her wheelchair with trauma to her head and face.

On Wednesday, her daughter, 69-year-old Shearly Gaines was taken into custody in the 900 block of West Foster and subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents released Friday show that Brown is believed to have been killed with a dagger and a metal ring, approximately 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter, was discovered in her throat.

On Oct. 12, Gaines called CPD from her mother’s apartment building reporting an alleged theft over a social security dispute. Gaines was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 20 years old and benefits from Brown’s social security, documents show.

Documents state officers settled the initial dispute and then Brown asked her daughter to leave later on. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. that night, Gaines was escorted out by her younger sister and CPD officers.

The next evening, prosecutors believe Gaines returned to Brown’s apartment. She was seen leaving the apartment on Saturday morning. The last time anyone heard from Brown was on last Friday evening due to a phone call with her younger daughter, documents state.

On Saturday afternoon, the younger daughter found Brown in her motorized wheelchair unresponsive. She was found dead with multiple sharp force injuries, documents state.

On Wednesday, Gaines was arrested in the 900 block of West Foster. A dagger and a screwdriver were found on Gaines, documents state. Prosecutors said the dagger is consistent with the wounds Brown received.

Gaines is being held without bail.