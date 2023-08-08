CHICAGO — Serabi Medina was gunned down intentionally after buying ice cream for herself and her father Saturday night in Portage Park, court documents reveal.

At around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue, Medina, 9, was riding her scooter on the sidewalk as her father talked with three friends outside of their residence.

One of her father’s friends gave her money to buy ice cream from a nearby truck. Documents state Medina purchased ice cream for herself and her father.

A few minutes later, a shot rang out in the area. Documents state Medina’s father told her to take her scooter and go back inside their apartment.

As she approached the front door of her apartment building, Michael Goodman, 43, who lives across the street, emerged allegedly holding a firearm.

The friends and father witnessed Goodman walk across the street with the gun. The father asked what Goodman was doing and was ignored, documents state.

Goodman then allegedly followed Medina toward the vestibule of her building. As her father ran to Medina, he observed Goodman point his gun at her and shoot her in the head, documents allege.

Serabi Medina

The father then tackled Goodman into the vestibule, according to documents. As they fell to the ground, the gun discharged and Goodman was struck in the eye.

Medina was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Inside of Goodman’s apartment, documents state a receipt was found for the 9mm firearm allegedly used in the shooting. Authorities believe all three recovered shell casings match the gun.

Goodman was arrested after he was transported to the hospital. He is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bail.

Note: No booking photo is available at this time for Goodman.