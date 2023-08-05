CHICAGO — There were no signs indicating an armed robbery took place at a Dior Store in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police are seeking at least one robbery suspect in the case. The incident took place at the Dior store located in the 900 block of Noth Rust street around 10: 47 p..m

Police reported that an unknown man entered the business through the back door, armed with a handgun. He threatened to use force while point the handgun at employees and took merchandise from the store.

He fled through the back door where he was observed entering a black Tukon truck and fled.

There were no injuries reported and there is currently no one in custody.