CHICAGO — Two Detroit men were charged after allegedly trafficking over $3 million worth of fentanyl into Midway.

Jamire Hollingshed, 26, and Robert Lewis, 24, each face a charge of manufacture-deliver of more than 900 grams of fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Hollingshed and Lewis were arrested at Midway after their flight landed from Los Angeles.

In mid-April, a DEA investigation was launched from information received that Lewis and Hollingshed were traveling from Los Angeles to Midway and “may be carrying a quantity of narcotics,” according to court documents.

Once their plane landed on Tuesday, a K9 unit sniffed their checked bags and indicated the trace of narcotics, documents allege.

In each of their bags, the DEA said 10 brick-shaped objects, later determined to 10 kilograms of fentanyl, were recovered.

The 20 kilograms (44 lbs.) have an estimated street value of $3.1 million, according to court documents.

Hollingshed allegedly told authorities someone was paying him to take the suitcase to Chicago, but he didn’t know who.

The DEA discovered both of their flight itineraries in text messages to a person named “Stan” on Hollingshed’s cell phone, documents allege.

Bail was set at $1,555,500 for the pair — the estimated value of 10 kilos of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.