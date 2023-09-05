CHICAGO — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying two individuals who were allegedly seen vandalizing a CTA Green Line train in mid-August.

Mass Transit detectives say the two are responsible for Criminal Damage to State Supported Property after they were allegedly seen kicking windows on the train, causing them to break.

The two individuals were allegedly seen breaking windows while riding the Green Line train near the 800 block of South 63rd Street in Woodlawn on Thursday, August 17, just before 1 p.m., according to detectives.

Detectives say the two people, who are believed to be between 18 and 20 years of age, were both seen on CTA security cameras wearing black t-shirts with colorful designs on the front, at the time.

Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.