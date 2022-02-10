DePaul University student one of 4 women attacked minutes apart in Loop

CHICAGO — A DePaul University student is speaking out after being physically assaulted in broad daylight.

Cami Blechschmidt says she just left Starbucks at the intersection of Jackson and Wabash when she encountered someone she’d never met.

“Every Tuesday, I go to the Loop and go to DePaul to meet an advisor for school,” Blechschmidt said.

Sometime around noon, while waiting on her Lyft ride, the college student said she felt something behind her.

“I felt a hand in my pocket. I turned my head and there was a man directly in front of me and he punched me directly in the face,” Blechschmidt said. “We made eye contact and he just had pure hate in his eyes. Just anger, pure anger.”

Blechschmidt said she was knocked to the ground as the man walked off.

“I was in complete shock and started crying,” she said.

Multiple women nearby rushed to Blechschmidt’s defense.

“Another girl who was punched, she came up crying,” Blechschmidt said. “She said ‘he punched me too.'”

William Livingston

About 15 minutes after the assault, police arrested 28-year-old William Livingston.

Blechschmidt later found out that Livingston allegedly attacked four women in the area within 22 minutes.

“I was with the three other women. It was surreal to sit next to them. Just weird,” Blechschmidt said. “Four women in an ambulance after getting assaulted by this man.”

Blechschmidt says she wants other young women to be as alert as possible.

“The most I could say is keep a lookout,” she said. “It’s really hard cause it did happen so quickly.”

But police say this isn’t Livingston’s first brush with the law.

According to Chicago police records, Livingston has been arrested multiple times – including twice in 2017 for battery – and he faced aggravated assault charges in 2016 and 2015.

Blechschmidt and the other victims now wonder why he was even out on the street.

“I think that’s he’s definitely a repeat offender,” she said. “They’re not doing anything to keep him in.”

Livingston is now facing charges that include four felony counts of aggravated battery and Blechschmidt is hoping this time, they stick.

“This guy has done this before,” Blechschmidt said. “Letting him go home is not working.”