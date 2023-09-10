CHICAGO — DePaul University is stepping up security after three students were robbed Saturday morning, university officials say.

According to police, in each case, three to four people approached the victims and demanded their property. Police say in one instance, a student was hit in the face.

In a message to the student body, DePaul president Robert Manuel said the university will be taking measures to protect students.

“As immediate action steps, DePaul will increase its public safety presence on both campuses with additional security officers. We also have filed our concerns with the mayor, police commander and elected officials,” Manuel said.

The message goes on to say that there are several safety services available and in place for students:

A service to escort students on the Lincoln Park campus from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day of the week.

An inter-campus shuttle that runs through both campuses Monday through Thursday.

Blue emergency call boxes on the campuses.

A safety summit will also be held at the university later in the week.

Anyone with information on the robberies can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.