CHICAGO — DePaul University is requiring all students, faculty and staff members to carry their ID cards on them in response to an uptick in robberies.

According to a letter from president Rob Manuel, the university is implementing several changes following feedback at a safety summit and multiple robberies targeting students this month.

Here’s a list of the changes, per Manuel.

You will be required to have your DePaul ID on you at all times on both the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses. In the interest of making sure only our university community members are inside our buildings, a public safety officer may request to see your ID at any time.

Public safety officers will have the authority to remove anyone from a DePaul building who cannot demonstrate they are a faculty, staff, student, invited guest or welcomed visitor. In alignment with this university policy, all public safety officers will be required to complete sensitivity training on a regular basis to mitigate the likelihood of racial or ethnic profiling.

In order to access university floors above the lobby level in the DePaul Center on the Loop Campus, you will need to present a DePaul ID or register as an authorized visitor.

Anyone who would like access to the Richardson Library on the Lincoln Park Campus will need to show either a DePaul ID or a government-issued ID.

We will continue to communicate with you about these changes and do ask that you begin to carry your DePaul ID with you now.

Additionally, the university said CPD has increased patrols, they are working with rideshare companies to develop a subsidized program for students and lighting will be upgraded.

At least four DePaul students were targeted in robberies over the weekend. The incidents took place two weeks after three students were robbed.

On Saturday at around 10:10 p.m., an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were sitting in the 2300 block of North Seminary when two unknown suspects approached, according to CPD. Both suspects took the victims’ property and fled in a silver sedan. The 16-year-old girl was battered but refused medical attention.

At around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were walking in the 2200 block of North Racine when the woman was pistol-whipped after initially refusing to give up her property, CPD said. A group of four males were involved and exited a silver vehicle dressed in black clothing. Both students were robbed and the woman was taken to Masonic for treatment.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.