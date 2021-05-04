DePaul College Prep basketball player injured after Englewood drive-by

CHICAGO — DePaul College Prep basketball player Ty Johnson was injured after a drive-by shooting in Englewood Monday night.

Chicago police said a 17-year-old, who the Chicago Sun-Times identified as Johnson, and an 18-year-old woman were outside on the 7000 block of South Throop Street just before midnight Monday when they heard several gunshots.

Johnson was struck in the back of the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The 18-year-old was shot in the ear and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was stabilized.

Johnson told police shots were fired from a car but was unable to provide a description.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.