CHICAGO — A delivery driver was shot and injured on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of West Hirsch in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering food, when three men approached him on foot and fired shots while he was inside his vehicle.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his back and self transported himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where he is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.