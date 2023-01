CHICAGO — A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said a 32-year-old man was delivering food around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, when two men exited a black sedan and demanded his property at gunpoint.

The men stole an unknown amount of money and took the victim’s 2019 Chevy Equinox.

The 32-year-old was not injured and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.