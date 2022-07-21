CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy allegedly carjacked a woman working as a delivery driver Wednesday while two small children were in her car.

Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

Moments earlier, police believe he took a car from a 26-year-old delivery driver while a 7-year-old and 4-year-old were inside.

The car was taken from the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue.

The teen struck the woman with the car as he fled the scene, police said. A few moments later, he exited the car while it was still in motion, crashing the car blocks away.

The 13-year-old was charged with felony vehicular carjacking and aggravated used of a deadly weapon.

According to court records, in July so far — 15 juveniles have been charged with carjackings. Police said many work in crews and some work with older suspects.

“It makes me feel a little scared because when you get in your car, you don’t know who might be out here ready to take your car,” said East Garfield Park resident Dora Smallwood. “I am an older woman and these teenagers don’t care about your age, they just out here.”

Anyone with information on recent carjackings can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.