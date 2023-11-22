CHICAGO — The decomposed bodies of a man and child were found in an apartment in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police have opened a death investigation.

Police said officers made a well-being check around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Lyndale.

Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of a boy and a man in a bedroom of a second-floor apartment. The medical examiner has identified the victims as 6-year-old Samuel Cano and 40-year-old Josean Cano.

According to police, the bodies had been there for a while because they were advanced in state of decomposition.

Police have not released any further information.