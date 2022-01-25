Deaths of ISP trooper, woman found in Far South Side vehicle ruled murder-suicide

CHICAGO — The deaths of an Illinois State Trooper and a woman found deceased inside a vehicle on the Far South Side Monday afternoon has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Just before 1:40 p.m., police responded to a vehicle near the intersection of East 110th Street and Avenue E.

An ISP trooper, later identified at Antonio Alvarez, 30, was found dead with a gunshot to his head. A woman, later identified as Amanda Alvarez, 31, was also found dead in the car.

On Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Amanda’s death a homicide and Antonio’s death a suicide.