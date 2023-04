CHICAGO — An 8-month-old girl has died after being found unresponsive inside a home on the city’s West Side.

Police said the baby was discovered in the 5800 block of West Arthington around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

She was transported to West Suburban Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. No further information has been provided at this time.