CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive on the city’s South Side.

Police said the toddler was found around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of South Normal in Englewood.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has identified him as Dejaun Worthington.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.