CHICAGO — A fatal shooting led to a four-vehicle crash Thursday night on the city’s South Side.

Police said the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of S. Eberhart. According to authorities, a man, age unknown, was driving northbound when he was shot.

The victim’s vehicle struck a stopped car facing northbound at the intersection of 75th and Eberhart, police added.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.

A woman inside one of the vehicles struck was also hospitalized, though her condition is unknown.

No one is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.