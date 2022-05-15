CHICAGO — A day after three people were shot downtown, including a 16-year-old boy killed near ‘The Bean,’ Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has imposed a limited curfew, “effective immediately,” for unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park.

Lightfoot said the city would restrict juveniles without a “responsible adult” from entering Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

“We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger,” Lightfoot said. “Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less.”

The declaration comes after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near “The Bean” Saturday night and two people were wounded, one critically, in the Loop. Days earlier, large groups of people crowded downtown and Old Town Triangle, prompting police to arrest an 18-year-old for misconduct.

Chicago Police Department officials are expected to address the issue of downtown violence at a news conference at 4 p.m.