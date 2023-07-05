CHICAGO — A search warrant executed at a home in West Chicago, related to one of two fatal hit-and-run incidents, prompted a significant police response.

Bharat Patel told WGN News that he was out and about near his home Wednesday morning when he witnessed the 900 block of Hawthorne Lane crawling with cops. There, a SWAT situation was unfolding, as police searched a home.

Bharat says he saw a huge police presence in the same spot a few days earlier.

“The other day, it was about 6-7 hours,” he said. “So many police cars.”

Last Saturday, WGN News was told that a hit-and-run occurred in the same location, leaving a teenage pedestrian dead.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Julio Salinas-Pino of Aurora.

A witness who did not wish to be identified told WGN News that they heard gunfire before the teen was struck.

In an unfortunate coincidence, West Chicago police are also dealing with a second fatal hit-and-run incident from Tuesday at Joliet Street, near Wilson, between Route 59 and 38. In that incident, a cyclist was struck and killed, with notification of his family still pending.

Authorities are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.