Daughter of Chicago police officer calls for mercy after mother charged in father’s death

CHICAGO — The daughter of a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed by his wife is calling for mercy for her mother.

Police say German Villasenor and his wife Jacqueline, who is also a Chicago police officer, were arguing at their home on the Northwest Side last month.

She had threatened to kill herself with her own gun.

In a struggle for the weapon, it went off and he was shot in the chest.

Relatives of German Villasenor went public in November calling for harsh punishment against his wife.

But Thursday, the couple’s daughter says she completely disagrees.

“It was a terrible accident and it was not on purpose,” said Julisa Villasenor. “My family loves each other. We’re all very sad. But we would like my mother to stay here and not be on the worst punishment possible.”

Jacqueline Villasenor faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and is currently free on bond.